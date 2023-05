May 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has offered ₹6 lakh aid to Uppada-based tennis player Penupothula Lakshmi Sai Subhash, for his further training.

He has represented Andhra Pradesh in under-18 category, and plays both singles and doubles.

MP Vanga Geetha handed over the aid to the parents of Mr. Subhash in Kakinada.

