Pharma company builds road in Srikakulam district

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
August 26, 2022 20:36 IST

Senior Vice-President of Aurobindo Pharma Limited U.N.B. Raju along with Ranasthalam mandal President Pinninti Sai inaugurated a cement road between Sancham and Punnanapalem villages on Friday.

Mr.Raju said that the company had spent nearly Rs.30 lakh for the construction of the road, strengthening of the tank bund and setting up cement benches in the area.

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation’s Senior General Manager N.R. Raja Reddy, company’s Senior General Manager K. Kamalakar Reddy and local public representatives were among those present.

