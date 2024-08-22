Pharma company blast: MTBE solvent leak triggered accident, says Andhra Home Minister; PM Modi expresses shock and announces relief

The blast at the pharma company Escientia, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, occured when workers at the factory on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) tried to stop the leak of a solvent MTBE (Methy Tertiary Butyl Ether), according to State Home Minister V. Anitha.

“A solvent – MTBE (Methy Tertiary Butyl Ether) – had leaked and the workers tried to plug the leak. Gas formed and spread from the third floor to the lower floors of the building. Before the leak could be plugged it fell on the electrical panel and a fire broke out leading to a blast,” Ms. Anitha told the media on reaching the location of the accident.

The explosion took place at the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli, around 25 km from Visakhapatnam, resulting in a death toll of workers that has reached 17, with at least 35 others injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

“I was in a review meeting at Vijayawada, when I received the news. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan responded promptly and directed me to visit the mishap site. The Chief Minister will call on the injured persons and the family members of the deceased on Thursday morning,” she said.

“A high-level inquiry has already been ordered to find out the cause of the accident and whether there was any negligence on the part of the management,” Ms. Anitha said.

PM Modi announces relief

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock at the accident at the pharma company and announced relief of ₹2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the PM Relief Fund (PMRF).

Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 21, 2024

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam airport at 11.30 a.m and reach the Medicover Hospital at Venkojipalem in the city at 12.10 p.m. and interact with the injured patients. Seven persons are said to be undergoing treatment at this hospital, and the condition of two them is said to be critical.

Later, Mr. Naidu will proceed to M/s Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited and reach the pharma company around 1.30 p.m.