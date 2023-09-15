ADVERTISEMENT

Pharma co. donates saplings to improve greenery on national highway in Srikakulam district

September 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation donated 2,500 saplings for plantation on the national highway between Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district and Anandapuram of Visakhapatnam district, to improve greenery and improve air quality.

The foundation said that it had been extending its support to the National Highways Authority of India and to the companies which were developing and maintaining the roads in association with NHAI.

A similar initiative would be taken up from Ranasthalam to Itchapuram of Srikakulam district in a phased manner, it said.

