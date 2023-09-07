Pharma co. donates RO plant to community health centre in Srikakulam district

September 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Shreya Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, donated a Reverse Osmosis water plant to the Community Health Centre at Kondamulagam village, near Pydibhimavaram and Pusapatirega industrial zone under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The company representatives said that the 1,000-litre capacity plant would ensure safe drinking water to patients and attendants. The company also provided ₹5 lakh worth of computers and other furniture to the Ranasthalam sub-registrar office.

--EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.