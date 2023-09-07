HamberMenu
Pharma co. donates RO plant to community health centre in Srikakulam district

September 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Shreya Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, donated a Reverse Osmosis water plant to the Community Health Centre at Kondamulagam village, near Pydibhimavaram and Pusapatirega industrial zone under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The company representatives said that the 1,000-litre capacity plant would ensure safe drinking water to patients and attendants. The company also provided ₹5 lakh worth of computers and other furniture to the Ranasthalam sub-registrar office.

