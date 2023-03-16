PGECET notification on March 19, exam from May 28

March 16, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the schedule for conduct of various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2023-24.

In a statement, Council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the notification for AP Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be issued on March 19. Candidates can submit online application without late fee from March 21 to April 30. Submission of application with a late fee of ₹500 will be accepted from May 1 to 6 and with a late fee of ₹2,000 from May 7 to 10, with a late fee of ₹5,000 from May 11 to 14.

Corrections in the submitted application, if any, can be made on May 15 and 16, the candidates can download their hall tickets from May 22 and the online exam would be held from May 28 to May 30.

LAWCET

Notification for AP Law Common Entrance Test-3-year and 5-year LLB/Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET/AP PGLCET) will be issued on March 21.

Submission of online application without late fee would be allowed from March 23 to April 22, with a late fee of ₹500 from April 23 to 27, with a late fee of ₹1,000 from April 28 to May 2 and with a late fee of ₹2,000 from May 3 to 6.

Corrections in the submitted applications can be made on May 7 and 8, hall tickets can be downloaded from May 15 and the online test will be held on May 20 (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

EdCET

The notification for Education Common Entrance Test (Ed. CET) will be issued on March 22. Submission of online application without late fee will be allowed from March 24 to April 23, with a late fee of ₹1,000 from April 24 to May 2 and with a late fee of ₹2,000 from May 3 to 10.

Corrections in the application, if any, can be made from May 3 to 6, hall tickets can be downloaded from May 12 and the exam would be held on May 20 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

The APSCHE will issue the notification for AP Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) on March 18. Candidates can submit online application without late fee from March 23 to May 10, with a late fee of ₹500 from May 11 to 17 and with a late fee of ₹1,000 from May 18 to 24.

Candidates can made corrections in the submitted application, if any, on May 11 and 12, can download their hall tickets on May 27 and the exam would be held from May 31 onwards.

APPGCET

The notification for AP Post-Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) will be released on March 29. Submission of online application without late fee would be accepted from April 1 to May 11, with a late fee of ₹500 from May 12 to 21 and with a late fee of ₹1,000 from May 22 to May 31.

Candidates can make corrections in their submitted applications from May 29 to May 31, can download hall tickets from June 1 and the online exam would be held from June 6 to June 10, 2023.