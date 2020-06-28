Andhra Pradesh

PG medical student dies of COVID

Staff Reporter Eluru 28 June 2020 23:47 IST
Updated: 28 June 2020 23:47 IST

A PG medical student of a private medical college died of coronavirus here. He was found dead in a lodge on Sunday. According to the police, he checked into a lodge in One Town area a couple of days ago. As he was not responding, the lodge staff and the police broke open the door. COVID test was conducted on the body and it tested positive.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...