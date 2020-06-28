Andhra PradeshEluru 28 June 2020 23:47 IST
PG medical student dies of COVID
Updated: 28 June 2020 23:47 IST
A PG medical student of a private medical college died of coronavirus here. He was found dead in a lodge on Sunday. According to the police, he checked into a lodge in One Town area a couple of days ago. As he was not responding, the lodge staff and the police broke open the door. COVID test was conducted on the body and it tested positive.
