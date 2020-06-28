Andhra Pradesh

PG medical student dies of COVID

A PG medical student of a private medical college died of coronavirus here. He was found dead in a lodge on Sunday. According to the police, he checked into a lodge in One Town area a couple of days ago. As he was not responding, the lodge staff and the police broke open the door. COVID test was conducted on the body and it tested positive.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 11:49:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pg-medical-student-dies-of-covid/article31941121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY