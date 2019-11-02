PG examinations postponed at AU after request by students

Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that the university has agreed to a request by students to postpone a few postgraduate examinations that were scheduled to be held from November 4.

The university will now conduct the examinations from November 11, Mr. Krishna Mohan said in a press release on Friday.

Except M.Sc (Applied Chemistry), M.Sc (Computer Science), MCA and MBA, all other examinations have been postponed to later dates, the Registrar said.

“PG examinations for M.Sc (Applied Chemistry), M.Sc (Computer Science), MCA, and MBA will be held from November 4, while the rest of the PG examinations will be conducted from November 11,” he said.

Mr. Krishna Mohan said that many students said that they had appeared for the Ward/Village Secretariat examinations which were held recently. “Since there was little time between both examinations, many students sought postponing of the PG examinations,” he said.