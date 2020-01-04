PG degree in management helps in career growth: expert

Director of Samata PG College Srinivasa Rao has said that a PG degree in management will be an added advantage to those planning to progress in their career at a fast pace.

He participated as the guest speaker at a seminar on ‘Careers in management sector’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School at BVK Degree College, Dwarakanagar here, on Friday.

During the hour-long interactive session, Mr. Srinivasa Rao emphasised on the importance of pursuing management education. Even if one gets employment immediately after graduation, it would be necessary for him or her to have a post graduate degree in their chosen field. A PG degree in management could be pursued by any graduate, irrespective of his/her specialisation at the UG level.

He explained as to how management principles could be applied in day-to-day life, citing examples like management of resources in order to derive the maximum benefit. He said that pursuing management degree through the distance mode may not really help, particularly in the beginning of one’s career.

A team of officials from KL University B-School informed the participants that KL Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to the students who secure top 10 ranks in their entrance exam KL-MAT, even if they choose to join any other institute. Further details can be had from the website www.kluniversity.in.

A Business Quiz was conducted during the session and winners were selected through a lucky dip and they were given prizes.

In all, 151 students participated in the seminar. College Principal Anuradha was present.