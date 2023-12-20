PG course critical to acquiring skills, gaining competitive edge, students told

December 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In this age of cutting-edge competition, a mere bachelor’s degree is not enough. Students should master the knowledge in the subjects they choose for their bachelor’s degree to learn more about the subjects they love. “More knowledge means that you will become an expert in a particular field and gain an edge over others,” said Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian, Head of the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at SRM University-AP.

Addressing students of Nalanda Degree College at a seminar on “Careers in Management, Science and Technology” organised by The Hindu, in collaboration with SRM University-AP, Mr. Selvasembian engaged the students in an interactive session to break the ice before diving into the intricacies of the subjects and careers the students have as options.

He said enthusiasm and passion should be the driving forces to pursue a post-graduate course. “When you have in-depth knowledge about a subject, you will be better placed and get a higher salary, resulting in your career advancement,” he said.

Programme Director, MBA, from Paari School of Business, SRM-AP T. Dharma Teja also endorsed the view that students should not stop their education after their Degree. “This course gives only functional-level knowledge, and one would need an additional set of skills to wade through this competitive arena,” he said. Skills in communication, leadership, management and analysis were key, he emphasised, adding that they come only through experience and knowledge.

He urged the students to develop an entrepreneur’s mindset. “Many people opt for a job and do not want to risk losing money by taking to entrepreneurship. But that is a myth,” he said.

He said whether one opts for a job, for higher studies or for entrepreneurship, skills are key to excel. “There is no standard format to acquire these skills. The first step is to become aware of the existing environment, the current affairs,” he said, advising the students to read newspapers regularly. “There is no better way to improve your communication skills than starting to speak with one’s family and friends in the language one is seeking proficiency in,” he said.

Nalanda Degree College Principal M. Anuradha said the institution offered a perfect platform to its student to develop as well-rounded personalities. She said students should set their goals early in life and strive to achieve them.

A quiz was also organised and winners were given prizes.

