Pets have their day out!

Pet dogs and their owners had a day out on the premises of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at a dog show hosted by Guntur Kennel Club.
The event held after a gap of nearly 15 years had evoked a good response with 114 pet dogs turning up.
Visitors got to see all kinds of dogs, from the friendly Labrador to imposing German Shepherd and Dachshunds, all of them in their best spirits. Wagging through details and walking with their masters, the pets endeared themselves to the people.
“We are doing this event after many years and we want to revive the club. More such shows will be held in future,” said P. Ramachandra Raju, secretary of the club.
Inaugurating the event, RTI Commissioner B.V. Ramana Kumar said that it was a memorable occasion. Such programmes provide the pets a platform to showcase their skills.
