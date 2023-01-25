HamberMenu
Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board officials meet Chief Secretary

They discussed critical issues pertaining to the development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure and pipeline being laid by various entities in A.P.

January 25, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on Tuesday met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and discussed critical issues pertaining to the development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure and pipeline being laid by various entities in the State. 

The Chief Secretary assured to resolve the concerns of the CGD entities and extend all possible help. A CGD & Natural Gas Pipeline meeting with the entities was also held to review the progress of the projects. During the visit, the PNGRB members also visited various construction sites to take stock of the CGD infrastructure projects.

PNGRB members A.K. Tiwari and A.K. Pande, Joint Advisor Pawan Uniyal, Deputy Adviser R.K. Shahi, A.P. Maritime Board CEO Shan Mohan,  APGDC & GGPL Managing Director Pankaj Bhagat, GGPL GM G Ankaiah were present.

