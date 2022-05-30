Andhra Pradesh: Petrol outlets in Vizianagaram not buy fuel from OMCs on Tuesday

Dealers insisting on dynamic pricing system

Petrol outlets in Vizianagaram district will not buy petrol and diesel from Oil Marketing Companies on May 31 to insist for dynamic pricing system.

The dealers are also demanding that the OMCs repay the excise duty which was collected from them prior to recent reduction of oil prices. The government recently slashed nearly ₹7 on a litre of diesel and ₹9.5 per litre on petrol.

“OMCs should pay back the excise duty collected from us. The Centre’s decision led to unprecedented loss to dealers. That is why, we decided not to lift stocks from OMCs on May 31 as part of our protest,” said G. Nagireddy, president of Vizianagaram Petroleum Dealers’ Association.

He said that the dealers lost nearly ₹5 crore in Vizianagaram district alone. He urged the OMCs to listen to the grievances of dealers and introduce old dynamic pricing system.

Pumps run dry

Meanwhile, people in rural areas have been facing trouble with the many petrol outlets stopping sale of fuel owing to various reasons. Unprecedented maintenance cost of the pumps, salaries of the staff and other reasons made them to close their bunks, claim the outlet owners.

The villagers, who need fuel for tractors and vehicles which will be used in ensuing agriculture season, are forced to travel long distance for fuel.