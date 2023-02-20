ADVERTISEMENT

Petition seeking reservation for Kapus referred to Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice

February 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Justice R. Raghunandan Rao of Andhra Pradesh High Court on February 20 (Monday) directed the registry to place the petition filed by former MP and Kapu Sankshema Sena founder Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah for reservation to the Kapu community, before Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra for allotment to a Division Bench.

Justice Raghunandan Rao said that he would not hear the matter since there were other cases on the same issue pending before the Division Bench before which the above petition was posted initially. 

Special government pleader C. Sumon appeared for the State while senior advocate Gangaiah Naidu represented the petitioner. It may be noted that Mr. Jogaiah filed the petition, which was categorised as a PIL, seeking 5% reservation to Kapus from out of the 10% quota given to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

