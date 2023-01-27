HamberMenu
Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking implementation of Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations on capital of Andhra Pradesh

The committee has clearly favoured decentralisation of development, says petitioner Masthan Vali of Guntur district

January 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Four days before the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court against the State High Court order in the three capitals’ issue comes up for hearing on January 31, a writ petition has been filed in the apex court questioning the non-implementation of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations on identifying the capital of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation by Masthan Vali of Guntur district.

The petitioner mentioned that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, which was set up by the Central government (Ministry of Home Affairs) to ‘study the alternatives for a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh’ in the wake of bifurcation, had submitted its report, but it was apparently ignored by the then State government.

He pointed out that while the committee had clearly favoured decentralisation of development, the A.P. High Court had ordered in March 2022 that Amaravati should be continued as the single capital.

The Supreme Court should take due note of the whole issue and give appropriate directions, he prayed.

