Pet dog prevents snake from entering guest house, dies

28 December 2021 00:07 IST

A pet dog, Kaizar, who fought with a cobra, died after killing the reptile at a guest house at Nandigama.

The canine, which was guarding the guest house, prevented the cobra from entering the premises. The snake and the dog fought for some time and the cobra was killed. Kaizar, which suffered snake bite too died later.

Dog owner, N. Murali, broke down on seeing his pet. He performed the final rites of his loving dog in a traditional manner on Sunday.

Kaizar was guarding the guest house for the last five years with another dog, Mr. Murali said.