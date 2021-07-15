Andhra Pradesh

Pet dog ‘foils’ bid to rape girl

A dog is known to be man’s best friend. The incident at Gollapalle village of Penumuru mandal in the district proves this once again.

The pet rushed to the rescue of a 17-year-old girl and foiled the attempt of a 27-year-old man of the same village to outrage her modesty.

According to information, the incident happened on Wednesday night when the girl was asleep on the terrace of her house.

On finding the accused trying to force himself upon her, the girl screamed for help. The pet dog immediately rushed to her rescue, pounced upon the accused and reportedly bit him.

When people in the neighbourhood woke up to the commotion, the accused escaped, but not before the dog gave him a good chase.

The police arrested the youth at Penumuru bus stand on Thursday morning while he was trying to board a bus.

A case was registered and the accused was sent for remand.


