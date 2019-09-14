Andhra Pradesh pesticide unit told to stop production

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has asked Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries operating a pesticide manufacturing unit at Cheruvukommupalem village of Ongole mandal of Prakasam district to stop the production process.

The Board officials inspected the unit on Thursday and served a show-cause notice for non-compliance of the Consent for Operation (CFO) conditions.

Following complaints that the industry was causing air and water pollution in Vengamukkapalem village, the Prakasam District Collector constituted a team of the Ongole Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, EE, RO, APPCB, Prakasam district and Deputy Director, Ground Water Department for an enquiry. The team members visited the unit, assessed the situation and submitted its report to the Collector, who in turn forwarded it to the APPCB.