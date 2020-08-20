Pest control inhospitals: tendersto be invitedzone wise

The government issued a G.O. (RT No. 371) on Thursday permitting the Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) to invite zone-wise tenders for providing pest/rodent control services in all district and area hospitals, Mother and Child Hospitals (MCH) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) under APVVP control in three packages.

The first package comprises four district hospitals, nine area hospitals, one MCH and 64 CHCs in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari (Zone-I).

The second package consists of five district hospitals, 11 area hospitals, one MCH and 71 CHCs in West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts (Zone-II). The third package covers four district hospitals, eight area hospitals, one MCH and 62 CHCs in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Kurnool districts (Zone-III).