Persons responsible for Punganur violence will be booked: DGP

August 05, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director-General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that those responsible for the violence in Punganur in Chittoor district, during the TDP road show on Friday, will be booked.

He said the injured police officers were rushed to hospital, and a few suffered critical injuries in the stone-pelting.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the protestors damaged five vehicles, resorted to stone-pelting injuring the police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who was on bandobust duty.

“We will observe the CCTV footages, conduct thorough investigation and register cases against those who instigated the cadres and triggered violence,” the DGP said.

Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) State president Janakula Srinivas Rao demanded that Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, who gave reportedly provocative speech and instigated violence in Chittoor district, on Friday, be arrested.

Association general secretary Md. Mastan said 14 policemen suffered injuries in the violence, and blamed the Telugu Desam Party leaders, for disrupting law and order at Punganur..

“ Mr. Naidu is targeting police every time, just to get highlighted. Many police suffered bleeding injuries in the violence caused by the TDP cadres,” Mr. Srinivas Rao alleged.