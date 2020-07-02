Personal staff of MP, Minister test positive

A personal assistant of Social Welfare Minister and Amalapuram MLA Pinipe Viswaroop has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Amalapuram Municipal Commissioner K.V.R.R. Raju said, “The personal assistant of Mr. Viswaroop has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to KIMS hospital in Amalapuram.”

A gunman and the personal photographer of Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament M. Bharat also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The gunman (Armed Reserve Constable) and the personal photographer to Mr. Bharat have tested positive Thursday morning and admitted to the COVID Care Centre at Bommuru,” according to Mr. Bharat’s office.

Kakinada urban

Meanwhile, 56 persons tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday morning in Kakinada city, according to the health bulletin. This is the highest single-day spike in cases in the city.

In Kakinada rural, 13 persons tested positive since Wednesday. A total of 136 new infections were detected in the district since Wednesday.