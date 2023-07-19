Personal Law Boards should be taken into confidence before bringing about any changes, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy 

July 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, which is likely to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed the view that any changes to the personal laws should be done through the respective Personal Law Boards.

Elected representatives and elders belonging to the Muslim community met the Chief Minister at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on July 19 (Wednesday) to share their views on the proposed UCC with him.

Interacting with them, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “India is a country standing for unity in diversity, with various religions, castes and groups following their traditions and customs. Different Personal Law Boards are working based on their faiths and religious practices. If these practices are to be streamlined, that should be done through the Personal Law Boards since they have a fair idea and understanding about these practices, and they can only avoid misinterpretation.”

The Chief Minister further said that “if these are to be changed, the Supreme Court, the Law Commission and the Central government should together discuss the issues with the various Personal Law Boards and work on the proposed changes. Otherwise, it may not work in a country like India, which is guided by diversity.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, was quick to add that the Centre did not prepare the draft Bill on the UCC, and no one knew its contents.

“Think of the steps you will take if you are the Chief Minister, and give me your suggestions,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

‘False propaganda’

“The media alone is discussing the issue. A false propaganda is on about the rights of the Muslim women. Parents will never show partiality towards their children. It is necessary to make it clear that there is no compromise on the rights of Muslim women. The religious heads and elders should reject this effectively,” he added.

Reiterating that the State government was committed to the well-being of minorities and other weaker sections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “This is your government working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities, and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Don’t get unduly worried about it.”

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam; Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha; Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; Minority Welfare Secretary A.Md. Imtiaz; MLAs Abdul Hafeez Khan, Nawaz Basha, and Shaik Mustafa; MLCs Shaik Mohammad Iqbal and Mohammad Ruhulla; Muslim religious heads and other people’s representatives were present.

