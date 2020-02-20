Person who returned from China tests positive for swine flu

The medical student and the house surgeon, who arrived from China with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 and were kept in the isolation ward of Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, have tested negative. But one of them tested positive for swine flu, said K. Rambabu, State Nodal Officer for COVID-19.
Dr. Rambabu confirmed that the person was normal and was recovering fast and there was no need for any worry.
A workshop was also conducted on COVID-19 for doctors, nurses and para medical staff from various hospitals.
