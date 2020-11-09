Persecution of Muslims is on the rise in State, alleges Naidu

‘Nandyal family suicide is a case in point’

The “harassment” Abdul Salam was subjected to, which had forced him to take the extreme step along with his wife and children in Nandyal, showed how the Muslim minorities in the State were being persecuted by the YSRCP government, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Sunday.

The State government should own up moral responsibility for the incident, Mr. Naidu said in a statement.

“The YSRCP members had humiliated and insulted Legislative Council Chairman Sharif on the Floor of the House. The Chairman was not allowed to conduct the proceedings in a dignified manner. A bid was made to molest a 10-year-old Muslim girl in Rajamahendravaram. When a case was filed, the local YSRCP leaders started bringing pressure on her father to withdraw the case, which ultimately forced him to attempt suicide,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“Abdul Salam’s family was pushed to the brink as the authorities forced it to confess to a crime it had not committed. The government, which was boasting of having control over law and order, owes an explanation to the people,” Mr. Naidu said, and demanded deterrent and exemplary action against the persons and officials responsible for the tragedy.