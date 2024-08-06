Perpetrators of the Madanapalle fire incident will not be spared, says Transport Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday said that the State government will not spare those behind the fire and gutting of land records at the Madanapalle sub-collector’s office.

Speaking to the media here, after inspecting the Alipiri depot of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Mr. Ramprasad Reddy claimed that the people of Madanapalle revenue division with its eleven mandals were fully aware of the alleged perpetrators of the fire incident.

He further alleged the involvement of former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s personal assistant Tukaram and benami Madhava Reddy. He said that the Peddireddi family terrorised the Madanapalle region during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime in the past five years. “To obliterate the evidence about the 22-A lands, the fire incident was orchestrated,” he said.

The Minister claimed that Mr. Peddireddi and his son Mithun Reddy (Rajampeta MP) were forced to visit their village in the Punganur constituency and leave silently, fearing public wrath. “Nobody is afraid of Peddireddi now. The NDA government in the State would never resort to breaking the law and order as the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime did earlier,” he said.

Meanwhile, anti-Peddireddi flexes and banners had come up in the Somala mandal of the Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, represented by the former minister. The huge flexes referred to Mr. Peddireddi as ‘Papala (sinner) Peddireddi’, a term coined by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the election campaign in 2024.

Interestingly, no efforts were made by the former minister’s supporters or the YSRCP cadre to remove the flexes during Mr. Ramprasad Reddy’s visit to the area.