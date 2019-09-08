Permit rooms at wine shops to be closed

Permit rooms attached to wine shops will cease to exist from October 1, according to the new liquor policy.

A permit room is a small enclosure located on the premises of the wine shop where customers can drink alcohol immediately after purchasing it.

The move to do away with the permit rooms will come as a major relief for many residents, particularly women, as most of the wine shops in the city are located in residential neighbourhoods which often witness nuisance due to a large number of drunken people congregating at the permit rooms, jostling for space.

There are over 160 wine shops in the city, with most of them having permit rooms.

“The permit room has been a source of nuisance for residents. From October 1, there won’t be any more permit rooms and people coming to buy liquor will have to leave immediately after their purchase,” said Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise T. Srinivas Rao.

According to the new policy, all wine shops will be owned by the government from October 1, and there shall be no private outlets.

As of now, there about 423 wine shops in the district and from October 1, there will be only 321 shops, with 155 being located under GVMC limits.

The government has already opened 19 wine shops as part of a trial run.

Moreover, while the wine shops stayed open till 10 p.m. earlier, they will now have to close by 9 p.m. under the new policy, according to officials.

Applications pour in

All the shops will be run by staff who are being recruited by the Excise Department.

In the GVMC limits, each wine shop will have one supervisor and three salesmen. In the rural areas, each shop will have one supervisor and two salesmen.

Those desirous of applying for the post of a supervisor need to possess a degree in any field, while for the post of salesman, applicants must have passed Intermediate.

“We have received about 12,000 applications, and we are in the process of screening them. The interviews will begin from next week,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Moreover, there will be a security guard posted at the wine shop in three shifts.