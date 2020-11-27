Permit all media houses to cover proceedings: MLCs

‘Ban on select channels a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution’

MLCs belonging to the TDP have requested the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council to permit all the media houses to cover the proceedings of the House.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chairman on Friday, P. Ashok Babu, Buddha Venkanna and Mantena Satyanarayana Raju alleged that the government, in pursuit of its vindictive policies, was favouring only a section of the media and targeting select media houses.

“The government has barred certain electronic channels such as ETV, ABN and TV5 from covering the proceedings while promoting those favourable to it. Such discrimination is in direct violation of Article 19 of the Constitution, the TDP MLCs alleged.

Question Hour

In another memorandum, they stressed the need for including the Question Hour and short discussion in the winter session.

“It is necessary to discuss various issues. The government seems to be planning to do away with the Question Hour and short discussion citing the COVID19 pandemic,” they said.