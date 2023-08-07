ADVERTISEMENT

Permissions granted for Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Parvathipuram on August 9

August 07, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Against the backdrop of recent violence in Chittoor district during Mr. Naidu’s tour, issue of permissions assumed significance.

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Parvathipuram-Manyam district administration granted permissions for former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Parvathipuram town on August 9, according to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

Against the backdrop of recent violence in Chittoor district during Mr. Naidu’s tour, issue of permissions assumed significance. Former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish met Collector Nishant Kumar and submitted a petition on August 7, seeking permissions for the tour. The Collector reportedly suggested him to conduct all the meetings in a peaceful manner.

Parvathipuram TDP in-charge Vijaychander, observer of the party Boina Govindarajulu and others reviewed the arrangements for Chandrababu Naidu’s tour. Mr. Babu who will reach Vizianagaram on August 8th night will hold a meeting with intellectuals on August 9th morning in Fort City. Later, he will proceed to Thotapalli project located in Parvathipuram-Palakonda road on Wednesday evening.

After visiting the project, he will come back to Parvathipuram and participate in the roadshow. TDP was defeated in Parvathipuram in 2019 general elections. Mr. Govindarajulu said that the party would get back its glory with Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s tour as people had understood that only the latter would be able to ensure speedy development of all regions.

