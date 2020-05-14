Andhra Pradesh

Permission sought to reopenunits in Autonagar

The Vijayawada Notified Municipal Corporation Industrial Area Services Society, the industrial area local authority (IALA), of Autonagar representatives have submitted a representation to Collector A. Md. Imtiaz seeking permission for the industries to reopen and work with 50% workforce.

IALA chairman Sunkara Durga Prasad along with other office-bearers and association's representatives met Mr. Imtiaz here on Thursday.

In the representation, they said they would reopen units by following all the social distancing norms if given permission.

They sought permission for working hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mr. Durga Prasad said that thousands of Autonagar units and their workers are facing a lot of difficulties and reopening them would help them come out of the crisis.

