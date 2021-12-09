Permission denied for book festival at Swaraj Maidan

Organisers told to hold event at other grounds

The calendar event, book festival, may not enthrall book lovers and exhibitors this year. The prime reason being that the State government did not give permission to the Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) to organise the event at PWD Grounds.

The society has been organising the book festival at the PWD Grounds on Bandar Road here for the past three decades. This year, the society has been “denied permission” to organise the exhibition at the PWD Grounds.

The PWD Grounds, popularly known as Swaraj Maidan, is the only vast lung space in the city. Though there are a few college grounds, “they are not suitable” to organise the book festival given the scale it is organised every year.

Swaraj Maidan has been hosting the book exhibition from January 1 to 11 till a couple of years ago. The book festival offered books of all genres and its popularity was not confined to Andhra Pradesh alone. More than 250 stalls, including national level players, display their publications every year.

According to information, the society office-bearers approached the district administration seeking permission, but in vain. The district administration suggested organising the event at other grounds like Satavahana College grounds. Subsequently, the society is making arrangements to organise the event at Satavahana college grounds “though reluctantly.” The society could not organise the book festival for the last two years owing to the COVID pandemic.

When contacted, Krishna District Collector J. Niwas says “the PWD Grounds was not finalised for the book festival as the grounds was handed over to the Social Welfare Department for construction of Ambedkar statue.”

The State government has chalked out plans for constructing Ambedkar Smruti Vanam project on PWD Grounds. The foundation for the project was laid by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 8, 2020. The project comprises installation of a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a park and a memorial library.

VBFS president Manohar Naidu said the government did not take up any works at the PWD grounds till date. More so, the Swaraj Maidan had been synonymous with the book festival for three decades. The Vijayawada Book Festival was lauded for promoting reading habits among people of all age groups. The demand for books had not fallen and many people walk into the exhibition with a hope of finding books of their choice.

The grounds in colleges in the city “are not much suitable” as the exhibition is organised on a grand scale. With more than 11 acre, the Swaraj Maidan is more spacious compared to colleges' grounds. A lot of space is required for parking itself. More than 300 stalls are expected this year, he explains.