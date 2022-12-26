Permanent title deeds handed over to 7.29 lakh people, 19,000 land disputes addressed under first phase of land resurvey scheme, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

December 26, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

Permanent title deeds have been handed over to 7,29,000 persons in 2,000 villages in 4.30 lakh sub-divisions under the first phase of YSR Jagananna Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme. Apart from this, two lakh mutations were done, 92,000 first-time entries made, 19,000 land disputes resolved and ₹37.57 crore of public money was saved, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a review meeting on the scheme at his camp office on Monday.

The Chief Minister asked officials to expedite the process in 2,000 villages where the first phase of the resurvey has been completed, and directed them to ensure completion of the titled deeds in the first phase by January.

Reviewing an action plan outlined by the officials to take up the survey in 2,000 villages under the second phase and complete the distribution of title deeds by February 15, the Chief Minister told them to recruit the required number of staff in more than 15,000 village and ward secretariats by taking the village secretariat as an unit.

The resurvey, taken up after a century, should be fool-proof and of the highest standards, he instructed officials. He suggested that after handing over the title deeds, individual letters be written to all beneficiaries explaining how they are benefited while getting relief from the complex land disputes and court cases arising out of Section 22-A.

While stressing the need to speed up the survey to find a permanent solution for landowners suffering from various litigations, he directed the Geology and Mining Departments to increase production of survey stones at their units and make them ready by March.

The officials concerned informed the Chief Minister that arrangements have been made to complete the survey by July 2023 in 4,119 ward secretariats spread across 123 corporations and municipalities in urban areas of the State.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B. Mutyala Naidu and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were present.

