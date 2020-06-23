Permanent facility for Greyhounds taking shape

The establishment of a full-fledged training centre-cum-residential facility for the elite Greyhounds force appears to be finally taking shape.

The establishment of a Greyhounds facility was mentioned in the A.P. Reorganisation Act 2014, as the existing training facility prior to bifurcation of the State was at Premavathipeta in Hyderabad and it had become part of the Telangana state.

There is a facility at Thimmapuram in Visakhapatnam and the government has identified 385 acres of land at Jagannadhapuram village of Chandaka panchayat of Anandapuram mandal, to set up the new facility.

The land was inspected by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Usharani and District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Monday.

This has been long-pending, as it was part of the A.P. Reorganisation Act and the Ministry of Home Affairs has already sanctioned ₹200 crore for its establishment, said Mr. Vinay Chand.

The initiative for the new facility was passed by the Cabinet and a G.O. has been passed and efforts are on to the work on a war-footing, say officials.

Some part of the land, estimated to be around 145 acres, has been encroached upon by local farmers and a three-member committee comprising the CCLA, Principal Secretary (Revenue) and District Collector, has been set up to look into the matter.

The Greyhounds force was set up in 1989 by former IPS officer K.S. Vyas, and it is said to be one of the finest commando forces in the country that specialises in jungle warfare and counter-insurgency operations. Its success has prompted many States to set up similar units to tackle the CPI (Maoist) such as the Special Operations Group of Odisha and C-60 of Maharashtra.

The existing facility at Thimmapuram is spread over 300 acres, and its natural setting adds up as perfect simulation for jungle warfare training.

Sources say that the present facility is good, but the operational or useable land is only spread over 50 to 60 acres. The land identified at Anandapuram can be utilised fully and will have a firing range too and can also house the training facility for Octopus, another counter-terrorist force that works on the lines of the National Security Guard (NSG).

However, once the facility is shifted to the new premises, what will become of the existing facility is a question that is doing the rounds.

There are rumours that it may eventually house the Chief Minister’s Office and the DGP’s office once Viskahapatnam is made the Executive Capital. However, only time will tell as this has not been spelled out by authorities yet.