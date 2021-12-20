Periodical inspection of machinery helps prevent accidents: official

SRIKAKULAM

20 December 2021 00:58 IST

Mock drill tests disaster preparedness of industrial units

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories G.V.V.S. Narayana has advised industrial units to give top priority to periodical inspection of machinery and safety precautions to minimise the impact of accidents on workforce and people living in the vicinity. Attentive response rather than panic reaction was needed during the time of crisis, he has added.

Inspector of Factories, Fire Safety Department, National Disaster Response Force, Indian Red Cross, Aurobindo Pharma and other industries jointly organised off-site mock drill on Saturday and Sunday at Saragadapeta village near Pydibhimavaram industrial zone. As part of it, a few villagers acted like patients with respiratory problems due to leakage of ammonia gas and teams worked with coordination to save the affected people.

Mr. Chinna Rao said that mutual cooperation among factories would save precious lives in case of accidents.

Aurobindo Pharma’s senior vice-pesident Ravinatha Shetty and associate vice-president Madan Kumar said the company had adopted the safety norms prescribed by the government. They ensured regular inspection of machinery and imparted special training to employees and workers. Mr. Shetty said that internal coordination among the quick response team was also checked to know their attentiveness for crisis management.

Additional Fire Safety Officer B.J.D.S. Prasanth Kumar, representatives of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory, Andhra Organics, Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited and others were present.