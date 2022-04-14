‘Periodic inspection of fire safety equipment is crucial’

Fire Safety Week to be observed between April 14 and 20

Fire Safety Week to be observed between April 14 and 20

Srikakulam District Fire Officer B. Veerabhadra Rao on Wednesday urged industries, hospitals, hotels and apartment associations to rigorously follow fire safety norms in order to be prepared for any emergency.

“Proper renewal of licences and periodic inspection of fire safety equipment is essential in order to deal with any fire mishap,” Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said, adding that the department will hold fire safety awareness programmes from April 14 to 20 as part of Fire Safety Week.

“We will hold awareness programmes on proper usage of firefighting equipment, and conduct mock rescue operations during the week. The department requests all stakeholders to extend their cooperation by learning firefighting techniques and rescue operations which will come in handy during an emergency,” he said.