Pepperfry studio opened in city

Furniture and home products marketplace and e-commerce portal Pepperfry launched its first studio on Guru Nanak Nagar road in the city as part of its offline expansion.

It currently has more than 100 studios in over 50 cities in the country. South India, which forms the biggest market for Pepperfry, alone, houses 35 studios across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Madurai, Kottayam, Kollam, Salem, Gulbarga, Trichy, Vellore, Secunderabad, Chittoor and now in Vijayawada.

Pepperfry business head Amruta Gupta said, “We are delighted to expand our omni-channel footprint by launching our first studio in Vijayawada in partnership with Saikr Retail."