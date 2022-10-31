Pepperfry launches studio at Akkarampalli in Tirupati

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 31, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pepperfry, one of the leading e-commerce furniture and home goods companies, made foray into Tirupati on Monday with the launch of a new studio at Akkarampalli on Mangalam Road.

The offline expansion is in line with the company’s aim to penetrate into niche markets.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The studio is launched in partnership with Sri Vasavi Steel and Cements. “The studio aims at providing shopping experience tailored to the unique needs of customers,” says Business Head (Franchising and Alliance) Amruta Gupta.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app