Pepperfry launches studio at Akkarampalli in Tirupati

Pepperfry, one of the leading e-commerce furniture and home goods companies, made foray into Tirupati on Monday with the launch of a new studio at Akkarampalli on Mangalam Road.

The offline expansion is in line with the company’s aim to penetrate into niche markets.

The studio is launched in partnership with Sri Vasavi Steel and Cements. “The studio aims at providing shopping experience tailored to the unique needs of customers,” says Business Head (Franchising and Alliance) Amruta Gupta.