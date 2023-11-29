Pepper Motion will invest ₹4,640 crore in EV vehicle manufacturing unit at Punganur, says CEO

November 29, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andreas Hager, CEO of the German-based Pepper Motion Company, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on November 29 (Wednesday).

Pepper Motion, which manufactures electric buses and trucks, is all set to lay the foundation stone for its EV bus and truck manufacturing unit in 800 acres at Punganur in Chittoor district. The project involves an investment of ₹4,640 crore.

The Chief Minister explained Mr. Andreas Hager transparent industrial policy for giving single-window clearances to entrepreneurs and producing green energy in the State.

Mr. Andreas Hager told him that their unit would manufacture 30,000 electric buses and trucks per annum and it would have a retrofitting facility for converting diesel buses and trucks into electric vehicles. Its integrated vertical production facility of international standards will have 20 GWH capacity battery manufacturing unit, he said.

Thanking the Chief Minister for giving fast clearances for its unit proposed at Punganur, Mr. Andrew Hager said that its forthcoming global centre of excellence in the State would extend services to its partners in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The unit would provide employment to 8,100 engineers and technicians, he added.

Pepper Motion has a tie-up with the leading international corporate companies and has facilities in the U.S.A., Europe, Mexico and China.

Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy, Pepper Motion CTO Matthias Kerler, finance director Uve Stelter, Wurth Electronics India MD Harsh Aadya, Pepper Motion CIO Rajasekhara Reddy Nallapureddy, CSO Satya Bulusu, CCO Ravi Sankar, Associate Sridhar Kilaru and senior officials of the CMO were present.