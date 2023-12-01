Pepper Motion to bring an industrial boom in Punganur, says Chittoor Collector

December 01, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

With the initiation of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pepper Motion, the world’s first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the automotive industry is setting up its manufacturing unit, by investing ₹4,640 crore, in Punganur of Chittoor district, said district Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Friday.

Following talks with Pepper Motion CEO Andreas Hager and the company’s delegation, the Collector said that December 1 will be a historic day for Chittoor. “By establishing the Pepper Motion electric vehicle manufacturing industry in Punganur, the educated unemployed youth will not have to leave their family and villages to go to cities like Bangalore and Chennai for jobs. As many as 8,100 jobs will be created locally. The value of land around this industry will increase and the face of Punganur will change. The state government will take appropriate measures so that the pollution percentage is very low,” he said at a press conference.

Mr. Shanmohan further said that planning was over and construction activity would commence from February 2024, while appealing to the public and farmers to cooperate in the establishment of the industry.

Mr. Hager said that he was thrilled to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing industry in India. “As the main aspect of pollution prevention, electric vehicles are being manufactured with latest technology. The support from the State government and the Collector to obtain necessary permissions for setting up the industry was essential. The industrial construction work will be started in March 2024 and by 2027, the construction activity will be completed in three phases. The action plan is to start manufacturing electric buses and trucks, and to generate employment. All the spare parts required will be manufactured locally and these vehicles will also be exported to other countries,” he said.

Palamaner Kuppam Madanapalle Urban Development Authority chairman Venkata Reddy Yadav said that the people of the region welcomed the establishment of the industry.