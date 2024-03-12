ADVERTISEMENT

People’s welfare possible only with YSRCP: MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao

March 12, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao participating in the YSRCP foundation day celebrations in Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that only YSRCP government led by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy would ensure welfare measures for the people who were already benefited in many ways in the last five years.

He hoisted YSRCP flag and offered tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy at a programme organised at Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district, to mark the YSRCP foundation day on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had become a role model for other Chief Ministers with his policies, developmental and welfare activities. He added that people were eagerly waiting for his comeback as Chief Minister, by ensuring absolute majority for YSRCP.

