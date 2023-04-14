People’s support more important than ECI certificate, says CPI

April 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) national Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam has said that people’s support was important for the CPI rather than the recognition of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He made this comment in the wake of ECI withdrawing the CPI national party status.

He was addressing a meeting organised in connection with the launch of CPI and CPI(M) Prachara Bheri, a campaign against the Central Government policies, here on Friday.

Mr. Viswam said with the ECI derecognising the CPI as a national party, there were theories that the Communists were losing ground in the country. But, the CPI and CPI(M) were working for people and did not need certificates from the ECI. Both parties would continue to work for people and win their hearts, he said.

The CPI leader, referring to the Left unity, said that both parties should jointly organise protests and programmes.

“I remember this proposal was initially started in 1992. Then CPI General Secretary Indrajit Gupta and then CPI(M) General Secretary Harikishan Singh Surjit conducted a series of meetings on this aspect,” he recalled.

At that time they often met and discussed the political situations. Later, a Joint Forum was formed and both parties sent circulars to the State committees and directed them to organise united programmes. After a long gap, both parties came together to organise a joint programme against the Modi government and it would yield good results in future, he added.