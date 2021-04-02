People’s outfits demand lifting of cases filed on civil rights leaders

CPI State assistant secretary J.V.S.N. Murthy has demanded lifting of the ‘illegal cases’ foisted on civil rights leaders arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), as well as unconditional release of civil rights leaders arrested in the case.

At a meeting organised by people’s organisations here on Thursday, Mr. Murthy said the raids on civil rights leaders and advocates was nothing but an act of intimidation. He alleged that those who were seeking constitutional rights were being targeted and demanded that the government act as per the directions of the High Court, which had issued a stay order in the case.

Stree Shakti leader Lalitha alleged that an undeclared curfew was in force all over the country. The NIA was given a free hand by the government, she alleged, adding that the goal was to stifle the voices of civil rights leaders whose support has strengthened the people’s movement against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

It was decided at the meeting to take out a rally from Ambedkar Statue near LIC to Gandhi Statue on Friday to protest the raids.

M. Lakshmi (POW), Lalitha (CMS), K. Padma (Mahila Chetana), K. Padma (advocate), G. Ganapathi (AIYF) and N. Nagabushanam (district secretary Matsya Karmika Sangam) were among those who participated in the meeting.