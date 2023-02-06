ADVERTISEMENT

People’s investments in LIC are safe: ICEU leaders 

February 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Machilipatnam division vice-presidents of Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union (ICEU), N.M.K. Prasad and Sk. Rahimuddin and joint-secretary Ch. Kaladhar said in a press release that public investments in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were safe and that the supposed loss to LIC on account of the alleged irregularities committed by the Adani Group was only notional. 

They quoted the LIC management as stating that against a total investment of ₹36,474.78 crore in Adani Group companies, the present market value stood at ₹56,142 crore. Thus, LIC earned a notional profit of almost ₹20,000 crore on its investments in the diversified Ahmedabad-based conglomerate.

Every year, LIC generated an investible surplus of around ₹4.5 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore and its solvency margin was much more than what was required. All the LIC’s liabilities were covered by the book value of assets, not by the market value.

Ever since US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research published a damning report on the transactions of Adani Group, a large section of the public and political parties have expressed concern over LIC’s presumably high exposure to the Adani Group of companies and the possible risk to the savings of middle-class Indians. 

However, since LIC was a statutory body created by an Act of Parliament and its investment decisions were subject to parliamentary scrutiny and regulatory supervision and its investment decisions were thoroughly scrutinised, public and policyholders did not have to worry about the likely impact of the Adani Group affairs on LIC, the ICEU leaders added.

