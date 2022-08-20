People’s cooperation sought to control mosquito menace in Vizianagaram

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM:
August 20, 2022 17:57 IST

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari addressing the media conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari on Saturday said that malaria, dengue and other diseases were under control in the current season as the awareness on mosquito menace has increased among the public. She said that people’s cooperation was also needed for cleanliness in streets and clearance of stagnated water in their vicinity.

She released a poster in her office on the occasion of World Mosquito Day, observed annually on August 20 every year in commemoration of British doctor Ronald Ross’s research on malaria and identification of anopheles mosquitoes for the spread of the disease among humans. Vizianagaram District Malaria Officer M. Tulasi and Assistant Malaria Officer D.V. Ramana said that rallies and awareness programmes were being organised in all 27 mandals on the occasion of World Mosquito Day.

