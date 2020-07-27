‘People with virus symptoms only should undergo test’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has urged the citizens to go for COVID-19 screening test only if they have symptoms such as high fever, cold, cough and breathing difficulties, saying that it would ensure timely treatment to those in the need of urgent healthcare.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Minister commended the frontline workers including doctors, policemen, government officials for risking their lives in the line of duty amid the pandemic.

“The vacant doctor posts will be filled with the cooperation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Arrangements have been made for testing in all the wards of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and in the rural areas,” he said.

The Minister urged the citizens to wear masks, maintain hygiene and abide by the social distancing norms at public places.

Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the COVID-19 positive patients were being kept in isolation, while asymptomatic patients were allowed home isolation.

‘No scarcity of oxygen’

“The asymptomatic patients will be attended daily by ANMs. There is no shortage of oxygen in the district as storage tanks carrying 30,000 litres of the gas is available at the GITAM and the NRI Hospitals,” the Collector said.

Mr. Chand said the Centre has issued a directive that oxygen being used for other needs should be diverted for medical purposes in view of the pandemic.

“There are 4,411 beds available in isolation wards and the number will be increased to 7,000 soon,” he said.

At present, the district has 22 COVID hospitals including eight government-run facilities. “COVID Care Centres have been set up in all the 74 wards of the GVMC and ambulances have been provided to each ward. As many as 17 non-COVID hospitals are being set up,” he said.

The Collector said that RTC buses will also be utilised, if necessary. The Oncology Department of the KGH has been modernised with an expenditure of ₹4 crore and the department has 500 beds now, he added.

Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, City Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and MLA Karanam Dharmasri were present on the occasion.