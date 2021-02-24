‘People will teach TDP a lesson’

ANANTAPUR

24 February 2021 07:13 IST

People will teach the Telugu Desam Party and the J.C. Diwakar Reddy’s family a befitting lesson for making unpalatable comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana.

At a press conference in Amaravati on Tuesday, Mr. Sankaranarayana, reacting to the comments made by the former Anantapur MP on Mr. Jagan’s daily income, said, “People are aware of how much you have amassed and how did you cheat the exchequer in various ways and they will teach a lesson to you and your party.”

