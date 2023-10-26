HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People will teach a strong political lesson to YSR Congress in 2024 elections: former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi

October 26, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Former Andhra Pradesh MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi flagging off Telugu Shakti’s Praja Chaitnya Yatra in Srikakulam on October 26, 2023.

Former Andhra Pradesh MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi flagging off Telugu Shakti’s Praja Chaitnya Yatra in Srikakulam on October 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former TDP MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi on Thursday said that people of all sections of the society would teach a political lesson to ruling YSRCP, which failed to ensure administration in accordance to the Indian Constitution.

Flagging off the Praja Chaitnya Yatra by Telugu Shakti organisation president B.V. Ram at Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, she alleged that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s imprisonment was a classic example for the misuse of power in the State.

Hailing B.V. Ram’s yatra Ms. Lakshmi Devi said it was aimed to highlight the misrule of YSRCP in the State.

Mr. Ram said that the YSRCP leaders unruly behaviour was completely exposed in the Punganur incident where TDP activists were forced to remove their dresses when they were continuing cycle yatra from Srikakulam to Kuppam constituency represented by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. Ms.Lakshmi Devi and Mr.Ram interacted with those TDP activists and vowed to bring the issue to the National Human Rights Commission.

Mr. Ram said that Praja Chaitnya Yatra would cover all 26 districts by end of this year while hoping that Mr.Chandrababu would be released from the jail very soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.