People will teach a strong political lesson to YSR Congress in 2024 elections: former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi

October 26, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Former TDP MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi on Thursday said that people of all sections of the society would teach a political lesson to ruling YSRCP, which failed to ensure administration in accordance to the Indian Constitution.

Flagging off the Praja Chaitnya Yatra by Telugu Shakti organisation president B.V. Ram at Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, she alleged that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s imprisonment was a classic example for the misuse of power in the State.

Hailing B.V. Ram’s yatra Ms. Lakshmi Devi said it was aimed to highlight the misrule of YSRCP in the State.

Mr. Ram said that the YSRCP leaders unruly behaviour was completely exposed in the Punganur incident where TDP activists were forced to remove their dresses when they were continuing cycle yatra from Srikakulam to Kuppam constituency represented by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. Ms.Lakshmi Devi and Mr.Ram interacted with those TDP activists and vowed to bring the issue to the National Human Rights Commission.

Mr. Ram said that Praja Chaitnya Yatra would cover all 26 districts by end of this year while hoping that Mr.Chandrababu would be released from the jail very soon.