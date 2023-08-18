ADVERTISEMENT

People will teach a lesson to Union, State govts. in 2024 polls, says CPI leader

August 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Both were adopting undemocratic policies to suppress the voice of the people, alleges Ramakrishna

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing leaders of opposition parties and representatives of various organisations in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Friday said that people would teach a lesson to the NDA Government at the Centre and the YSRCP administration in A.P. in 2024 general elections as both were adopting undemocratic policies to suppress the voice of the people.

As part of a Statewide bus yatra taken up in the name of ‘Rashstranni Rakshinchukundam - Desanni Kapadukundam’, he came to Srikakulam and held a meeting with various opposition leaders, including former Srikakulam MP Konathala Ramakrishna, TDP district unit president Kuna Ravikumar, and Lok Satta Party State president Bheesetti Babji. All the opposition parties in the country were unitedly opposing the policies of the Narendra Modi government which had failed to develop the nation in the last 10 years. The State had been pushed into a debt trap by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna expressed concern over closure of industries and delay in completion of irrigation projects.

CPI senior leaders Muppala Nageswara Rao, J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, Balaga Sriramamurthy and others were present in the meet.

