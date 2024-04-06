People will repose faith in Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy: Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao

April 06, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Parvatipuram sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate Alajangi Jogarao, on April 6, exuded confidence that the people would repose faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy again as he had given equal priority for the development and welfare of downtrodden sections.

He highlighted the YSRCP government’s achievements in the last five years when campaigning in Parvatipuram’s Belagam.

“There is very good response for our campaign. The positive wave will ensure an easy victory for YSRCP in Parvatipuram and other Assembly segments,” he said and added that the creation of the Parvatipuram-Manyam district and construction of several bridges had consolidated the vote bank for YSRCP in the constituency.

